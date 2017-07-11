FIRST ALERT: Drier but hotter to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A drier and hotter weather pattern is setting in for the rest of the week.

A large area of high pressure off shore will build into the region from Wednesday through Friday. This area of high pressure will bring a temporary end to daily storm chances and crank the heat and humidity.

Tonight will be mostly clear and a muggy again with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s.

Wednesday will turn out mostly sunny and storm-free, as the area of high pressure moves in. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 at the beach and into the lower 90s inland. These temperatures combined with high humidity will push heat index to 100-103.

Rain-free but hot weather lingers into Thursday with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index near 105 in the afternoon.

The area of high pressure will begin to loosen it's grip by the weekend. As a result, afternoon thunderstorms will turn more likely once again by Saturday and Sunday as humidity levels remain high.