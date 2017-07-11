WMBF Investigates: Finding a new CCU Cheer coach

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The WMBF Investigative unit has learned Coastal Carolina University has extended an offer to a new cheer team coach and is expecting to finalize that hire before the end of the week.

While a school spokeswoman would not name who received the offer, a records request revealed the top five candidates for the position.

David Almeida says he has been the head cheer coach at Jacksonville State University since 2013. Almeida was the program director and head coach of the East Coast Allstars based in South Carolina from 2006 to 2009.

Robert Conroy is an assistant cheerleading coach at Columbus State University.

Anthony Morris lists himself as the spirit coordinator and coach for cheer, dance and mascots at Upper Iowa University.

Amy Stell says she has been the head cheerleading coach at Coronado High School in El Paso, Texas since 2001.

Carleen Willeford is the co-owner of the Coastal Carolinas Integrated Medicine & Interventional Pain Management Center in Conway. She has a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of South Carolina, and says she is a community board member at CCU’s Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

It will no longer be a volunteer position. Instead, it will be a temporary full-time job. The plan was to hire a coach in early-July, ahead of tryouts for next year’s team. Previous volunteer coach Marla Sage is still with the school, according to the spokeswoman as a volunteer coach for the dance team and mascots.

