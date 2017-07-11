Georgetown woman buys winning $250,000 Lottery ticket in McClellanville

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown woman is now shopping for her dream home after winning $250,000 while playing the Lottery.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning scratch-off ticket was sold at an Exxon Food Mart in McClellanville.

After winning, the woman called her daughter and a realtor, in that order, the release stated.

The woman told her daughter that college money would be waiting for her. The message for the realtor was to start looking for her new, dream home, according to the release.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” she said. “This is so exciting.”

For selling the winning ticket, the Exxon Food Mart, located at 10035 U.S. 17 North in McClellanville, received a $2,500 commission.

