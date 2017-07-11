Businesswoman Bethune announces intention to run for Myrtle Beach mayor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach businesswoman Brenda Bethune announced her intention to run for mayor of Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning at Nance Plaza.

About 50 people were in attendance for the announcement of Bethune’s candidacy. Bethune owns Better Brands, a local distribution company.

“I care about our future; I care about our past,” Bethune said during the announcement event. “I care about our image and I care about our safety. I care about business and I care about serving our community”

She continued: “We need fresh vision. We need someone who is committed to constant progression of our community. We need a proven leader who understands the value of working as a team…With growth comes many challenges. The challenges we face call for strong leadership. The kind of leadership that operates from a position of being strong and proactive.”

Bethune is joined by former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride in the November election; McBride announced his intention to run for mayor on Facebook Sunday night.

