Roadway cleared after accident at 44th Ave. S and Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two south bound lanes were closed in the area of 44th Ave S and Hwy 17 due to a motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to information from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

According to an update sent at about 3:05 p.m., the roadway has been cleared.

Officials advised motorists to please avoid the area if possible.

