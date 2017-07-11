Second man charged in connection to fatal shooting of teen in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A second man has been charged in connection with the incident that led to the shooting death of 16-year-old Spencer Prince in Aynor on Sunday, and bond was set for both men Tuesday.

Michael Bennie Williamson, 47, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violence crime. His total bond for all three charges was set at $110,000 in a bond hearing at the magistrate court at the Horry County jail Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Nathan Kendell Bell, who police say drove Prince to the party where the fight and fatal shooting took place, was charged with contribution to the delinquency of a minor and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to officials. Total bond on those charges was set at $50,000.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states four people, including Prince, came to the Williamson's residence on Good Luck Road after having an argument over the phone with his son.

Prince and the other three came to the home to fight because they were reportedly not invited to a party, the report stated. Responding officers said they saw a broken boat paddle, a broken pool stick and a broken broom scattered around the road and the driveway.

Officers also reportedly saw blood drops in the road and two spent shell casings.

The house also had multiple cameras on the exterior, and officers reviewed the surveillance footage.

Officers reportedly saw a white Tahoe stop in front of the suspect’s home and several people get out. A fight then broke out in the road and moved into the driveway, the report stated.

At the end of the video, numerous people were allegedly seen trying to take the gun away from Williamson in the driveway, according to the incident report. Someone also was reportedly observed taking the clip out of the weapon and putting it in his front pocket.

Neighbors in the area said they thought there was a party going on at the time, but the family who lives in the house are good people.

"I haven't heard what caused the altercation to start, but it's a terrible tragedy for both families," said Junior Rabon, a neighbor on the street.

Prince's Facebook page shows he was a student at Loris High School, where he played baseball.

