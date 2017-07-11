Woman charged in stabbing death in Longs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman charged in stabbing death in Longs

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Donnielle Matthews Green. (Source: HCPD) Donnielle Matthews Green. (Source: HCPD)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A woman was charged Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Little River man.

According to Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson, Donnielle Matthews Green, 32, of Covington, GA will be charged assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Dennis Green, 35, was taken to an area hospital in the early-morning hours of July 7 due to a stabbing. He later succumbed to his injuries that afternoon.

Donnielle Green told police they were at Thee Doll House before going to a nearby gas station, where Dennis Green reportedly returned to the vehicle with a stab wound.

She is currently being held in the Horry County Detention Center Charges are pending. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

