Woman charged in stabbing death in Longs

A second man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Spencer Prince in Aynor on Sunday, and bond was set for both men Tuesday. Michael Bennie Williamson, 47, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violence crime.More >>
The July 12 court date for Conway High School’s football coach and the student he accused of assaulting will not happen according to Chuck Jordan’s lawyer. Jordan is accused of third degree assault, and Ka’Brian Hickman is charged with disturbing schools. Both were arrested June 8 after an incident at Conway High School May 26.More >>
The head football coach at Wilson High School in Florence resigned Monday after one season.More >>
Carolina Forest residents will have to wait two more days for the “Hot” sign to light up.More >>
TONIGHT AT 11 – What is your biggest struggle when it comes to staying fit? How do you stay fit and healthy now? It may not be what you put in your body, but rather what’s already there that determine whether you reach your fitness goals. WMBF News Investigates the science behind the DNA diet, tonight at 11 p.m.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
