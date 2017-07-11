Wilson High School football coach resigns

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The head football coach at Wilson High School in Florence resigned Monday after one season.

According to Pam Little-McDaniel with Florence School District One, Balkcom finished the 2016-17 season with an overall record of three wins and eight losses.

School officials said they will begin the process of searching for a replacement immediately.

Prior to coaching at Wilson, he was assistant head coach at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Georgia.

