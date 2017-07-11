WMBF Investigates: Coach’s attorney hopes case is heard before f - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WMBF Investigates: Coach's attorney hopes case is heard before football season, no hearing Wednesday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The July 12 court date for Conway High School’s football coach and the student he accused of assaulting will not happen according to Chuck Jordan’s lawyer.

Jordan is accused of third degree assault, and Ka’Brian Hickman is charged with disturbing schools. Both were arrested June 8 after an incident at Conway High School May 26.

Jordan’s attorney, Thomas Brittain, says the prosecutor in this case is still considering how to move forward now that it has been transferred to Conway Municipal Court. Jordan has requested a jury trial.

“We are anxious to get through this,” Brittain said. “The law is a slow mover.”

When asked if there is anything that can be done to have this case heard before the start of the high school football season, Brittain said he hoped so.

“That’s something very important to us,” he said. “We’re mindful of it. I believe the court is, too. They know what’s important to this community.”

The Conway Municipal Court has not set its next date for jury trials, the last round was held in May.

According to the South Carolina High School League, practices can start July 28.

Jordan is on administrative leave during the Horry County Schools investigation into the incident. A district spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday morning that status had not changed. He is not allowed to participate in football activities while on leave.

