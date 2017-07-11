Carolina Forest Krispy Kreme postpones opening until Thursday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Carolina Forest Krispy Kreme postpones opening until Thursday

Carolina Forest residents will have to wait two more days for the “Hot” sign to light up. (Source: Krispy Kreme Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 Facebook) Carolina Forest residents will have to wait two more days for the “Hot” sign to light up. (Source: Krispy Kreme Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 Facebook)

From WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents will have to wait two more days for the “Hot” sign to light up.

The new Krispy Kreme on U.S. 501 across from Tanger Outlets had been scheduled to unlock its doors Tuesday morning, but construction delays pushed back the opening until Thursday, a company spokeswoman said.

The doughnut shop will open at 6 a.m. and the first person through the door will receive a dozen free glazed doughnuts each week for one year. The next 99 customers will receive one free dozen glazed doughnuts each month for one year.

To get an early start, customers are invited to register at the store beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday and camp out at the site, which is located at 101 Rodeo Drive.

Read more: https://www.myhorrynews.com/news/local/carolina_forest/carolina-forest-krispy-kreme-postpones-opening-until-thursday/article_36f4b152-65aa-11e7-91bd-a7d552de6447.html

© Copyright 2017, MyHorryNews.com, Conway, SC. 

