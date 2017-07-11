FULL VIDEO: Ocean Blvd. shooting suspect's bond hearing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Watch the full video of the bond hearing for Derias Jshawn Little, the suspect in the shooting on Ocean Blvd. on June 18 that injured 7 people and brought national attention to Myrtle Beach when millions watched it streaming live on Facebook.

During the hearing, the next court date was set for September 15 at 1 p.m. Little was given a $50,000 bond for carjacking and $30,000 for possession of a weapon. Bond was denied for all six counts of attempted murder. None of the victims of the shooting appeared in court.

Read the full story below:

