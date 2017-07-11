FULL VIDEO: Ocean Blvd. shooting suspect's bond hearing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FULL VIDEO: Ocean Blvd. shooting suspect's bond hearing

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Derias Little appears in bond court Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News) Derias Little appears in bond court Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Watch the full video of the bond hearing for Derias Jshawn Little, the suspect in the shooting on Ocean Blvd. on June 18 that injured 7 people and brought national attention to Myrtle Beach when millions watched it streaming live on Facebook.

During the hearing, the next court date was set for September 15 at 1 p.m. Little was given a $50,000 bond for carjacking and $30,000 for possession of a weapon. Bond was denied for all six counts of attempted murder. None of the victims of the shooting appeared in court.

    Second man charged in connection to fatal shooting of teen in Aynor

    Left: Nathan Bell, Right: Michael Williamson (Source: JRLDC)Left: Nathan Bell, Right: Michael Williamson (Source: JRLDC)

    A second man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Spencer Prince in Aynor on Sunday, and bond was set for both men Tuesday. Michael Bennie Williamson, 47, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violence crime.

  • WMBF Investigates: Coach’s attorney hopes case is heard before football season, no hearing Wednesday

    Chuck Jordan (Source: HCDC)Chuck Jordan (Source: HCDC)

    The July 12 court date for Conway High School’s football coach and the student he accused of assaulting will not happen according to Chuck Jordan’s lawyer. Jordan is accused of third degree assault, and Ka’Brian Hickman is charged with disturbing schools. Both were arrested June 8 after an incident at Conway High School May 26.

  • Wilson High School football coach resigns

    Thomas Balkcom (Source: CoachBalkcom.com)Thomas Balkcom (Source: CoachBalkcom.com)

    The head football coach at Wilson High School in Florence resigned Monday after one season.

