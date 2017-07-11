Bond denied on 6 attempted murder charges for suspect in Facebook Live shooting on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with six counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.

Derias Jshawn Little appeared at the Myrtle Beach Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a bond hearing, according to MBPD spokesman Lt. Joey Crosby. The suspect had not been identified until Tuesday as he had not been medically cleared.

During the hearing, the next court date was set for September 15 at 1 p.m. Little was given a $50,000 bond for carjacking and $30,000 for possession of a weapon. Bond was denied for all six counts of attempted murder. None of the victims of the shooting appeared in court.

During a city council meeting held after the shootings, then-Interim Chief Amy Prock said the suspect is involved in gang activity in North Carolina and knew the immediate victim.

The warrants for Little release Tuesday provide more details on the shooting and the police response:

"On 6/18/17 at approximately 0025 hours, officers were dispatched to the area of 4th Ave N and Ocean Blvd within the city limits of Myrtle Beach for a report of a large group of disorderly subjects. As officers respond to the scene, gunfire erupts and numerous victims were shot. Investigation revealed that the incident had been captured on Facebook Live by an independent witness. The video does show a large group of people walking south on the Blvd approaching 4th N. A fight then occurs between the defendant and two other subjects. The defendant then gets up, and presents a handgun, jumping side to side and advancing on the crowd who then retreat. The defendant then begins to fire into the crowd at which point 5 victims are struck by gunfire to include Victim 1, [redacted by WMBF News], striking him in the neck and upper right arm causing life threatening injures. The defendant also does fire upon a responding officer, striking his police car multiple times. An armed security guard is able to return gunfire with the defendant. The defendant is struck by gunfire; however the defendant does miss the guard. The defendant then walks west on 4th N. He approaches a 2016 Toyota Corolla which is stopped in traffic and occupied by a driver and a passenger. The defendant approaches the vehicle, presenting the firearm, causing the occupants of the vehicle to flee, at which point he does steal the vehicle and flee the scene. The vehicle and the defendant are located a short time later at the Palace Resort. Based on the above, and the fact that the defendant does attempt to kill others with intent and malice aforethought while armed with with a handgun, there is probably cause to believe the defendant did commit the offense of attempted murder."

Seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No officer was shot or injured during this incident. A patrol car was struck by rounds.

The security officer suffered a graze wound to the leg. The injury did not require him to be taken to the hospital and he received medical attention on scene.

The shooting was streamed on Facebook Live by Bubba Hinson, and brought national attention to Myrtle Beach after a violent weekend that included several other shootings in the area.

The shootings over that Fathers Day weekend prompted a special city council meeting in which dozens of residents aired their grievances against the city over the violence. Governor Henry McMaster also spoke directly about the weekend violence during his visit to the Grand Strand, and he pledged state support. The MBPD has also taken several steps to address the issue of violence in the city, including the installation of barricades on a stretch of Ocean Blvd. during weekends and the discussion of a curfew change for teens in the city.

