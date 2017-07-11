Darlington police chief warns against car break-ins

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson took to Facebook Tuesday morning after a car was broken into in the area of Circle Drive in Darlington.

Watson said car break-ins are unusual in Darlington but advises you to be careful and follow some guidelines to avoid it happening to you.

We had a car that was gone into out in the area of Circle Drive. This is an unusual occurrence but you can never be too careful. This is a neighborhood that we have patrolled quite heavily at the request of some of the citizens in that area. Thankfully nothing was taken but we do remind you to lock your vehicle doors. It is all too common for cars carrying people who are looking for vehicles to go in cruise neighborhoods of all kinds checking for car doors that are unlocked or items left in the yard. They will drop off a person while the vehicle circles around and picks them up once they have done their deed. They can be in and out of a neighborhood in a few moments. For anyone in that area that may have cameras on their home we ask that you do a quick review if you can and let us know if your device spotted something unusual. Any time that you are reviewing footage and feel as if there is something we might need to see please let us know and we will get someone out to take a look. Remember be cautious, lock up your vehicles and do not leave anything out that might tempt a criminal to come in your yard. We will continue to patrol this area, as well as, many others so remember if you see something please pass it along there are only so many of us and lot more of you.