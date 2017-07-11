Population growth causes Florence County EMS squad to grow

An influx in the population in southern Florence County, calls for more EMS staff. Right now, Florence County EMS is hiring 20 new employees. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An influx in the population in southern Florence County calls for more EMS staff.

Right now, Florence County EMS is hiring 20 new employees.

The staff is taking applications for 16 open positions. Officials said they are looking for paramedic crew chiefs, paramedic crew members, EMS and Advanced EMTS.

The rest of the positions will be supervising positions.

Florence County EMS said it’s excited to add more staff to better serve you.

“We are one of the few EMS services right now in the Pee Dee that is a full ALS service,” said Florence County EMS Public Information Officer Billy Hatchell. “This means that we have a paramedic on every truck. Not a lot of the surrounding 911 services around us have that capability, but we do. We want to try and keep that up because the citizens of Florence County deserve to have a paramedic come to them when they call for it.”

Those hired will work on one of the department’s two new ALS ambulances currently being built.

The two new trucks will serve Olanta, Lake City and Pamplico and are like the ones you have seen on the roads. All of Florence County’s EMS Ambulances are ALS.

“ALS or Advanced Life Support is what that stands for. Basically, what it is, is a paramedic truck. The minimal contingencies for an ALS truck are a paramedic, crew chief and a crew member,” Hatchell said.

If you want one of those paramedic crew chief positions, the department is asking that you have five years’ experience.

And for paramedic crew member’s staff, it asks that you have at least one year experience.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved