In the moon’s shadow: Georgetown County libraries plan events around solar eclipse

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown will fall in the line of totality of the Great American Eclipse Aug. 21, a 70-mile-wide stretch of land from South Carolina to Oregon, where the eclipse is visible.

According to a news release, the Georgetown County Library System has planned six entertaining events to highlight the growing eclipse fever.

The fun includes free scientific lectures and hands-on kids’ events. Attendees receive eclipse glasses.

A lecture called “The science behind the solar eclipse: Why it occurs and what we can learn” by Dr. Varsha P. Kulkarni starts at 5 p.m. July 25 at the Waccamaw Neck branch library. Her research focuses on distant galaxies and quasars.

“Because a total solar eclipse is an once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of us, it is most fortuitous that the total solar eclipse of August 21, will be visible from several major cities in South Carolina,” said Dr. Varsha P. Kulkarni. “I plan to discuss the science behind eclipses: why they are rare, what scientific knowledge can be learned from them, and what causes them.”

Dr. Jeannette M. Myers from Dooley Planetarium at Francis Marion University will entertain both kids and adults Aug. 1, beginning with “Solar eclipse fun for kids” programs at the Georgetown Library at 10 a.m. and the Andrews Library at 2:30 p.m.

In the evening, Myers will present a lecture called “Preparing for the solar eclipse” discussing what observers can expect to see. She will explain how to design an eclipse viewer at home. Her research interests include the processes of galaxy halo formation, galaxy collisions, star formation and helium flash.

Coastal Carolina University Astronomy Instructor Ron Revere’s lecture called “The solar eclipse and safety” will take place at the Waccamaw Neck branch library at 5 p.m. Aug. 9. Revere enjoys making physics and astronomy appealing to everyone. He will answer questions you may have, like, what is an eclipse? What causes it? Why are they so infrequent? Is there any danger in observing it?

“As many as 100 million people may watch the August 21, 2017 eclipse in person,” said Ron Revere. “Be sure to be ready!”

CCU’s Dr. Louis J. Rubbo will give a lecture called “In the moon’s shadow: The strange and rare occurrences of solar eclipses” at 6 p.m. on the day of the eclipse at the Strand Theatre. Rubbo will also answer questions at an eclipse viewing at Francis Marion Park on Front Street.

Also on the day of the eclipse, astronomer and educator Kevin Manning will show observers what is coming using a giant space telescope. He’ll explain the live feed from NASA television from 9 a.m. through noon and will move outside for the celestial excitement from 1 to 4 p.m.

