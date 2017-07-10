UPDATE: Tennessee woman who went missing July 6 in Myrtle Beach located

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman who had been missing since July 6 has been located, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Shelly Anne Marie Shelton, 42, had arrived with other family members from Tennessee last week, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The group was staying at the Yachtsman Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

The woman’s sister told police Shelton had left the hotel on July 5 by herself and was not seen all night, the report stated. She eventually returned in the late-morning hours of July 6 and said she had been out swimming all night.

At 10 p.m. on July 6, the missing woman reportedly left the hotel again and hadn’t been heard from, according to the incident report.

An updated MBPD Facebook post indicated on Tuesday that Shelton had been found.

