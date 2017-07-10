Myrtle Beach police seek Tennessee woman who went missing July 6

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since July 6.

Shelly Anne Marie Shelton, 42, had arrived with other family members from Tennessee last week, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The group was staying at the Yachtsman Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

The woman’s sister told police Shelton had left the hotel on July 5 by herself and was not seen all night, the report stated. She eventually returned in the late-morning hours of July 6 and said she had been out swimming all night.

At 10 p.m. on July 6, the missing woman reportedly left the hotel again and hasn’t been seen since, according to the incident report.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 17015207.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.