Full video of Sheriff Thompson's remarks at Sheriff of the Year ceremony

It was a big day for Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, as he received the award for Sheriff of the Year from the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Monday night.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since July 6.More >>
A former candidate for Horry County Council announced on Monday his candidacy for one of the three Myrtle Beach City Council seats that are up for re-election.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue recently participated in training to efficiently use a variety of new Holmatro Hydraulic Rescue tools.More >>
Horry County police have responded to a shooting in the Conway area Monday night.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
