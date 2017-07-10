Full video of Sheriff Thompson's remarks at Sheriff of the Year - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Full video of Sheriff Thompson's remarks at Sheriff of the Year ceremony

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson was honored as South Carolina's Sheriff of the Year. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson was honored as South Carolina's Sheriff of the Year. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson was honored as the 2017 Sheriff of the Year.

The ceremony was held in Myrtle Beach Monday night.

Watch Thompson's full acceptance speech above.

