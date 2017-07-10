Former Horry council hopeful announces candidacy for Myrtle Beach council seat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A former candidate for Horry County Council announced on Monday his candidacy for one of the three Myrtle Beach City Council seats that are up for re-election.

A handful of people were on hand to hear Keith Van Winkle lay out his platform at Nance Plaza.

"We're all here for a reason,” he said. “We have certain issues in our city that we are facing and it's going to take a team effort to get the problems we're facing fixed."

Van Winkle went on to say he would focus heavily on public safety and a lack of government transparency.

He added the value of living near the beach has been diminished due to the area's problem with crime.

Van Winkle’s announcement came the day after former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride announced on Facebook that he would be seeking the office again.

The Myrtle Beach general election is Nov. 7, according to information from the South Carolina Elections Commission.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.