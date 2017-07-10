Midway Fire Rescue purchases new rescue tools

Midway Fire Rescue recently practiced with new rescue tools the department purchased. (Source: Georgetown County)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Midway Fire Rescue recently participated in training to efficiently use a variety of new Holmatro Hydraulic Rescue tools.

According to a press release, when used properly, these tools can save lives in the events of future wrecks and fires. Midway staff practiced cutting away vehicle doors and peeling away a vehicle’s roof.

These new tools were purchased by Georgetown County’s capital improvement plan and replaced 10-year-old equipment that needed an upgrade.

Midway will be hosting an open house at its headquarters station on Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 7p.m. The headquarters is located at 67 St. Paul Place, off Willbrook Blvd. in Litchfield.

This event will include a dedication and blessing ceremony for the new fire engines, fire engine rides, fire safety lessons, fire hose games, child safety seat inspections, equipment displays, and free fire and life safety materials.

