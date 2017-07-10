Investigation continues into Conway area shooting that injured one

Information tweeted Monday from the Horry County Police Department stated that one person was taken to the hospital following the incident.More >>
Myrtle Beach businesswoman Brenda Bethune announced her intention to run for mayor of Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning at Nance Plaza. About 50 people were in attendance for the announcement of Bethune's candidacy. Bethune owns Better Brands, a local distribution company.
Two south bound lanes were closed in the area of 44th Ave S and Hwy 17 due to a motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to information from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
A woman who had been missing since July 6 has been located, according to Myrtle Beach police.
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A relaxing day at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
