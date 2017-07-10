Investigation continues into Conway area shooting that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened on Wayside Road in the Conway area on Monday night.

Information tweeted Monday from the Horry County Police Department stated that one person was taken to the hospital following the incident.

When law enforcement first arrived, all witness accounts and physical evidence indicated the incident happened outside of the home, according to a Tuesday afternoon HCPD Facebook post.

“At that time, no probable cause existed for law enforcement to make entry into the residence for any reason,” the post stated.

As the investigation continued into the evening, information given to police indicated there was evidence inside the home. A search warrant was obtained and detectives entered the residence, according to the HCPD.

Blood and a firearm were reportedly found inside the home. According to police, the blood appeared to be the result of the victim trying to render aid to himself, while the gun does not appear to be related to the shooting.

Information on a possible suspect has not yet been released.

