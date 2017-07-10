Horry police respond to shooting in Conway area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have responded to a shooting in the Conway area Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department’s Twitter page that was sent shortly after 8 p.m., detectives were en route to Wayside Road.

One person has been taken to an area hospital, according to the HCPD. The victim's status was not immediately known.

There was no information on a suspect shortly before 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.