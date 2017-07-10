Robeson County law enforcement discover body while searching for man missing since July 5

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Law enforcement discovered a body in a wooded area Monday afternoon during a search for a Robeson County man who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said the body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. in the woods off Pleasant Hope Road in the Fairmont area.

He added it was a helicopter crew who spotted the body.

A positive identification has not yet been made, according to Sealey.

The discovery came as law enforcement were searching for Tomase Jermaine Bristow, who went missing on July 5 and was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road in the Fairmont area.

