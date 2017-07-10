Robeson County law enforcement discover body while searching for man missing since July 5

As the opioid epidemic gets worse, the price of bringing someone back from an overdose is soaring. It's happening across the country, but locally, it's tax dollars that are going toward covering the now-doubled cost of Narcan.More >>
As the opioid epidemic gets worse, the price of bringing someone back from an overdose is soaring. It's happening across the country, but locally, it's tax dollars that are going toward covering the now-doubled cost of Narcan.More >>
Horry County police have responded to a shooting in the Conway area Monday night.More >>
Horry County police have responded to a shooting in the Conway area Monday night.More >>
It’s a big day for Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, as he’ll be receiving the award for Sheriff of the Year from the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Monday night.More >>
It’s a big day for Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, as he’ll be receiving the award for Sheriff of the Year from the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Monday night.More >>
A newly published report from a team of doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center lays out who is more likely to be injured while riding a golf cart and why.More >>
A newly published report from a team of doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center lays out who is more likely to be injured while riding a golf cart and why.More >>
Law enforcement discovered a body in a wooded area Monday afternoon during a search for a Robeson County man who has been missing since last Wednesday.More >>
Law enforcement discovered a body in a wooded area Monday afternoon during a search for a Robeson County man who has been missing since last Wednesday.More >>
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
It's not often that Biloxi ranks alongside Maui and San Diego on a list of America's best beach destinations. But it just happened.More >>
It's not often that Biloxi ranks alongside Maui and San Diego on a list of America's best beach destinations. But it just happened.More >>