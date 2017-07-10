Officials considering rezoning of Little River golf course for apartments, condos

A Little River golf course could be rezoned for new housing units. (Source: WMBF News)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – The Heather Glen Golf Course’s days could be numbered, as an application has been submitted the requests the land the course lays on be rezoned so new housing units can be built.

The golf course, located right off U.S. 17 in Little River, has been in service since 1987. The application to rezone the land has been submitted, but no decision has been made yet.

Local business owners said they are in favor of more residential homes because it will bring more people to the area. Valerie Harris, owner of Little River Pawn Shop, said she would like to see more housing developments in the area.

“I think it'll be good for our business. We’ll have more people coming in to shop with us and buy jewelry and all those nice things we have for sale,” Harris said, “And it will also bring jobs to the people that will be developing the golf course, so that will be good."

However, George Gore, the general manager of the course, said he isn’t surprised to hear the land might get rezoned.

“Golf's been bad for the last 14-plus years," Gore said. "So, there's always talk about what are your options getting out of the golf business."

Gore said this course used to see 59,000 rounds played each year, but last year that number was nearly cut in half at only 29,000 rounds played.

"You've seen more close in the past four to five years, and you're probably going to see more close in the future,” he said.

According to Gore, the application to get the land rezoned has been submitted. If approved, a public hearing will be held at the Horry County Planning Commission meeting in the coming weeks.

