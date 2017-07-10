FIRST ALERT: More storms then back to the heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Periods of showers and storms will linger into Tuesday before a return to more hot and humid weather through the end of the week.

The combination of a stalled front and plenty of humidity will keep the risk of passing showers and storms going at times tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 70s.

Tuesday will see several more rounds of showers and storms, although the activity will not be quite as widespread as the last few days. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon.

By the middle and end of the week, the weak front that has been stalled over the area will dissipate. This will allow hot weather to make a comeback as temperatures return to the 90s and the heat index climbs to between 100 and 105. Storm chances will drop to virtually 0% through the middle and end of the week.

By next weekend, another front will become stalled across the region and provide another good chance of showers and thunderstorms at times.