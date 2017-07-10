WATCH LIVE: Horry's Sheriff Thompson to be recognized as Sheriff of the Year

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s a big day for Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, as he’ll be receiving the award for Sheriff of the Year from the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Monday night.

The event is taking place at the Mariott Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach.

This award is something each of the state’s 46 sheriffs vote for every year. This year, the most votes went to Thompson.

He’s been working as the sheriff here in Horry County for 17 years, and the honor is something he’s really excited about.

“It’s just a great honor that the other sheriffs of the state chose me to be the sheriff of the year,” Thompson said ahead of the presentation.

The award presentation is set to take place around 8 p.m. It will be livestreamed here on WMBF News.

