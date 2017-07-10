Hurricane Matthew spawns rise in births nine months after storm

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's been nine months since Hurricane Matthew, and in that time, communities have cleaned up, homes have been rebuilt and families have grown.

Officials with Tidelands Health said they are seeing a 70 percent increase in births for the month of July, and they are attributing that rise to Hurricane Matthew.

It's an old wives tale that Mother Nature can spawn new life, but it seems to be proving true locally.

"With Hurricane Matthew, we had a devastating tragedy, but these babies are going to be babies born from that tragedy," said Beth Marion, the clinical director of women and children services at Tidelands Health. "These are going to be resilient members of our community, and we are excited to bring those babies in."

Marion said no babies have been named after the storm just yet.

