Police: Victim of fatal stabbing knew attacker, but would not tell law enforcement

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man who died Friday from a stab wound reportedly knew the person who stabbed him, but would never tell police, according to a incident report.

Dennis Green, 35, was taken to an area hospital in the early-morning hours of July 7 due to a stabbing. He later succumbed to his injuries that afternoon.

According to the report from the Horry County Police Department, an officer was in the parking of the Little River area hospital when he was approached by hospital security.

Hospital staff told the officer to respond to the emergency room because a man had been brought in with a stab wound by a female, who was not cooperating, the report stated.

The officer tried to get information from the woman, who was thought to be highly intoxicated.

At one point the woman, who was listed as being from Covington, Ga., said she and the victim were at Thee Doll House before going to a nearby gas station, according to the report. It was here that the man reportedly returned to the vehicle with a stab wound.

The woman then told police the gas station was near Applebee’s or Outback in North Myrtle Beach.

According to the report, the woman said the man knew who stabbed him but “he would never tell me who did it.”

The officer said the woman was “belligerent and disrespectful to the entire hospital staff and me.”

