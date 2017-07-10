Man missing from Fairmont area since Wednesday

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.More >>
One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.More >>
What made Julia Fulmer's childhood unique came at the age of 13, when she was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma.More >>
What made Julia Fulmer's childhood unique came at the age of 13, when she was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma.More >>
More of the fruits and vegetables residents enjoy at local restaurants are grown in the Pee Dee. The Pee Dee Food Hub is based in Marion County and is a service linking local farmers to area restaurants.More >>
More of the fruits and vegetables residents enjoy at local restaurants are grown in the Pee Dee. The Pee Dee Food Hub is based in Marion County and is a service linking local farmers to area restaurants.More >>
Florence School District Four and the South Carolina Department of Education agreed in April on a superintendent candidate, Dr. Fannie Mason, but ultimately Mason was not hired.More >>
Florence School District Four and the South Carolina Department of Education agreed in April on a superintendent candidate, Dr. Fannie Mason, but ultimately Mason was not hired.More >>
It's been nine months since Hurricane Matthew, and in that time, communities have cleaned up, homes have been rebuilt and families have grown.More >>
It's been nine months since Hurricane Matthew, and in that time, communities have cleaned up, homes have been rebuilt and families have grown.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>