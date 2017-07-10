Man missing from Fairmont area since Wednesday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing from the Fairmont area since last Wednesday.

Tomase Jermaine Bristow went missing on Wednesday, July 5, and was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road in the Fairmont area, according to a news release from RCSO.

Bristow was last seen wearing a white tank top, the release continues. He has a tattoo on his lower right arm of “Madison,” a tattoo on his upper chest that reads “Bristow Boy,” and a picture of a microphone and star on his lower left arm.

A search was conducted by land and air on Thursday with no success, officials state. Another search is being conducted on Monday.

Anyone with information on Bristow’s whereabouts is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3170.