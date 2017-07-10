SCDOT announces lane closures on Glenns Bay for road work this week

File image of road work on Glenns Bay Road at the Highway 17 Bypass interchange. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As work continues on the Glenn Bay Road widening and interchange project at Highway 17 Bypass, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced several traffic impacts for the week, weather permitting.

A lane will be closed on Glenns Bay Road from the intersection of US 17 Bypass to Spanish Oaks on Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for storm drain installation.

There will be a lane closure on Glenns Bay Road from Evergreen Circle to US 17 Bypass from Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving and grading operations.

See a complete list of traffic impacts and road conditions around the state on SCDOT’s website here: http://dbw.scdot.org/RoadConditions/default.aspx

