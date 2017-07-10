SCDOT announces lane closures on Glenns Bay for road work this w - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCDOT announces lane closures on Glenns Bay for road work this week

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
File image of road work on Glenns Bay Road at the Highway 17 Bypass interchange. (Source: WMBF News) File image of road work on Glenns Bay Road at the Highway 17 Bypass interchange. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As work continues on the Glenn Bay Road widening and interchange project at Highway 17 Bypass, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced several traffic impacts for the week, weather permitting.

A lane will be closed on Glenns Bay Road from the intersection of US 17 Bypass to Spanish Oaks on Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for storm drain installation.

There will be a lane closure on Glenns Bay Road from Evergreen Circle to US 17 Bypass from Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving and grading operations.

See a complete list of traffic impacts and road conditions around the state on SCDOT’s website here: http://dbw.scdot.org/RoadConditions/default.aspx

    UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Aynor

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:47:41 GMT
    Michael Williamson (Source: JRLDC)Michael Williamson (Source: JRLDC)

    One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

    One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

  • More litter incidents at the beach prompts response from Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

    Monday, July 10 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-07-10 17:22:15 GMT
    Litter found on Litchfield Beach on the morning of July 5. (Source: Edie Jackson via Facebook)Litter found on Litchfield Beach on the morning of July 5. (Source: Edie Jackson via Facebook)

    In response to a growing number of incidents on Georgetown County beaches, the sheriff’s office has issued a reminder to residents and visitors of the county’s litter ordinances. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said one of their deputies took a photo of a littered beach in the county, prompting the department to send out the reminder to the public.

    In response to a growing number of incidents on Georgetown County beaches, the sheriff’s office has issued a reminder to residents and visitors of the county’s litter ordinances. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said one of their deputies took a photo of a littered beach in the county, prompting the department to send out the reminder to the public.

