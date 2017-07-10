Florence District 4 seeks new superintendent candidate

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District Four and the South Carolina Department of Education agreed in April on a superintendent candidate, Dr. Fannie Mason, but ultimately Mason was not hired. The schoolboard will try to reach an agreement on a new candidate.

In a letter dated July 7 to School District Four Board Chairman Lillie Joe, State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman said the board refused to accept Mason’s contract response. A memorandum dictates Spearman and the board must mutually agree on the hiring of leadership positions.

Now we need to agree on the person who will lead the district to the next level of improvement. I believe it is imperative for us to select an educator who has strong leadership ability, district-level experience, an understanding of how district systems must operate and an enthusiasm and dedication to moving Florence Four forward.

The letter states if a superintendent is appointed without agreement, SCDE would continue hiring and evaluating personnel and providing funding for Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle schools, but not the overall district or the high school.

Spearman said the leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. Zona Jefferson has resulted in positive growth for the district.

Not only did the students show improvement on their preliminary assessments, but the district was able to complete its audit, the retention of teachers and staff is strong, and the overall morale of the district has improved. The SCDE provided financial and technical assistance in securing a new financial software package for the district, held intensive personalized professional development sessions for teachers, provided support to improve the special education department ensuring no loss of IDEA funds, and gave the expertise of two transformation coaches and Dr. Latoya Dixon. Working together has certainly paid off!

