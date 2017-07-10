Florence District 4 seeks new superintendent candidate - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence District 4 seeks new superintendent candidate

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District Four and the South Carolina Department of Education agreed in April on a superintendent candidate, Dr. Fannie Mason, but ultimately Mason was not hired. The schoolboard will try to reach an agreement on a new candidate.

In a letter dated July 7 to School District Four Board Chairman Lillie Joe, State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman said the board refused to accept Mason’s contract response. A memorandum dictates Spearman and the board must mutually agree on the hiring of leadership positions.

Now we need to agree on the person who will lead the district to the next level of improvement. I believe it is imperative for us to select an educator who has strong leadership ability, district-level experience, an understanding of how district systems must operate and an enthusiasm and dedication to moving Florence Four forward.

The letter states if a superintendent is appointed without agreement, SCDE would continue hiring and evaluating personnel and providing funding for Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle schools, but not the overall district or the high school.

Spearman said the leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. Zona Jefferson has resulted in positive growth for the district.

Not only did the students show improvement on their preliminary assessments, but the district was able to complete its audit, the retention of teachers and staff is strong, and the overall morale of the district has improved. The SCDE provided financial and technical assistance in securing a new financial software package for the district, held intensive personalized professional development sessions for teachers, provided support to improve the special education department ensuring no loss of IDEA funds, and gave the expertise of two transformation coaches and Dr. Latoya Dixon. Working together has certainly paid off!

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Man missing from Fairmont area since Wednesday

    Man missing from Fairmont area since Wednesday

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:52:04 GMT
    Tomase Bristow. (Source: RCSO)Tomase Bristow. (Source: RCSO)

    The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing from the Fairmont area since last Wednesday. Tomase Jermaine Bristow went missing on Wednesday, July 5, and was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road in the Fairmont area, according to a news release from RCSO.

    More >>

    The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing from the Fairmont area since last Wednesday. Tomase Jermaine Bristow went missing on Wednesday, July 5, and was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road in the Fairmont area, according to a news release from RCSO.

    More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Aynor

    UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Aynor

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:47:41 GMT
    Michael Williamson (Source: JRLDC)Michael Williamson (Source: JRLDC)

    One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

    More >>

    One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

    More >>

  • SCDOT announces lane closures on Glenns Bay for road work this week

    SCDOT announces lane closures on Glenns Bay for road work this week

    Monday, July 10 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-07-10 17:48:57 GMT
    File image of road work on Glenns Bay Road at the Highway 17 Bypass interchange. (Source: WMBF News)File image of road work on Glenns Bay Road at the Highway 17 Bypass interchange. (Source: WMBF News)
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As work continues on the Glenn Bay Road widening and interchange project at Highway 17 Bypass, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced several traffic impacts for the week, weather permitting. A lane will be closed on Glenns Bay Road from the intersection of US 17 Bypass to Spanish Oaks on Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for storm drain installation. There will be a lane closure on Glenns Bay Road from Evergreen...More >>
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As work continues on the Glenn Bay Road widening and interchange project at Highway 17 Bypass, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced several traffic impacts for the week, weather permitting. A lane will be closed on Glenns Bay Road from the intersection of US 17 Bypass to Spanish Oaks on Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for storm drain installation. There will be a lane closure on Glenns Bay Road from Evergreen...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly