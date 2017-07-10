Woman arrested in connection with Conway meth lab

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a woman Sunday in connection with a meth lab found in Conway in May.

According to jail records, Tara Jeanne Anders, 24, of Conway was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and disposal of waste from production of methamphetamine. HCPD announced May 22 she was wanted on those charges.

Officers responded May 22 to a home on University Forest Drive where the homeowner spotted Anders in the back yard and asked her to leave. Anders left behind a bottle containing a white rock-like substance with bubble-like carbonation coming from the bottom, as well as a bottle with tubing coming out of it.

