Woman arrested in connection with Conway meth lab

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Tara Jeanne Anders (Source: JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a woman Sunday in connection with a meth lab found in Conway in May.

According to jail records, Tara Jeanne Anders, 24, of Conway was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and disposal of waste from production of methamphetamine. HCPD announced May 22 she was wanted on those charges.

Officers responded May 22 to a home on University Forest Drive where the homeowner spotted Anders in the back yard and asked her to leave. Anders left behind a bottle containing a white rock-like substance with bubble-like carbonation coming from the bottom, as well as a bottle with tubing coming out of it.

  Man missing from Fairmont area since Wednesday

    Tomase Bristow. (Source: RCSO)

    The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a man who has been missing from the Fairmont area since last Wednesday. Tomase Jermaine Bristow went missing on Wednesday, July 5, and was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road in the Fairmont area, according to a news release from RCSO.

    UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Aynor

    Michael Williamson (Source: JRLDC)

    One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

  SCDOT announces lane closures on Glenns Bay for road work this week

    File image of road work on Glenns Bay Road at the Highway 17 Bypass interchange. (Source: WMBF News)
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As work continues on the Glenn Bay Road widening and interchange project at Highway 17 Bypass, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced several traffic impacts for the week, weather permitting. A lane will be closed on Glenns Bay Road from the intersection of US 17 Bypass to Spanish Oaks on Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for storm drain installation. There will be a lane closure on Glenns Bay Road from Evergreen...
