Woman arrested in connection with Conway meth lab

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing from the Fairmont area since last Wednesday. Tomase Jermaine Bristow went missing on Wednesday, July 5, and was last seen on Horne Camp Road and Fairgrove Road in the Fairmont area, according to a news release from RCSO.More >>
One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.More >>
In response to a growing number of incidents on Georgetown County beaches, the sheriff’s office has issued a reminder to residents and visitors of the county’s litter ordinances. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said one of their deputies took a photo of a littered beach in the county, prompting the department to send out the reminder to the public.More >>
Florence School District Four and the South Carolina Department of Education agreed in April on a superintendent candidate, Dr. Fannie Mason, but ultimately Mason was not hired.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Luckily, no one was injured in or near the blaze and firefighters managed to stop the fire before it got any worse.More >>
