More litter incidents at the beach prompts response from Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In response to a growing number of incidents on Georgetown County beaches, the sheriff’s office has issued a reminder to residents and visitors of the county’s litter ordinances.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said one of their deputies took a photo of a littered beach in the county, prompting the department to send out the reminder to the public.

Another photo posted to Facebook, reportedly taken on Litchfield Beach on July 5, shows a dozens of beer cans, abandoned beach chairs, and other litter strewn across the beach. Lesley said while it may not have been this specific photo that prompted his reminder, it may have been the same scene that the deputy saw. Edie Griffin Jackson, who posted the photo, wrote: “Glad you had fun Bud Light drinkers at walkway 61 and these Litchfield repeat offender houses! Now wake up and clean up! Oh wait the tides coming in to wash it clean... makes it all so easy....”

The GCSO reminder quotes the section of the county’s laws that addresses public beach litter:

“’Littering the public beaches with cans, bottles, paper or other materials shall be unlawful.’ The law goes even further in addressing glass containers on the county’s public beaches, saying: ‘Taking any glass bottle, drinking glass or other glass containers on any public beach shall be unlawful.’”

The post notes other restrictions for the beach and public access walkways: “no alcoholic beverages, no vehicles on the shoreline or dunes and no obstruction of free access. Beach walkway access hours run from one hour before sunrise to 10 p.m. in tourist season, April 15-Oct. 31. Tents, cabanas, chairs or other items left overnight will be considered abandoned and may be removed.”

Firework debris is also considered litter, the post states, and those shooting fireworks are responsible for removing this debris from public beaches and rental property. There are also sections of the county’s beaches that are marked with signs as “fireworks-free zones.”

The reminder states that these regulations apply to public beaches in unincorporated parts of the country, and that incorporated areas and private areas may have additional regulations enforced by law enforcement or security.

