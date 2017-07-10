Former Myrtle Beach mayor McBride seeking office again in 2017

Former Mayor Mark McBride announced Monday he would be seeking the office again. (Source: Mark McBride on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride announced on Facebook Sunday night that he will be seeking the office again in November.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about what I’ve been doing lately; what I’ve been posting, going to council meetings, doing some talking,” McBride said in the Facebook video posted Sunday night. “The fact of the matter is, for the last 26 years, my desire has always been with the City of Myrtle Beach. I just want to end that speculation tonight, and say I am going to seek the office of major, again, for the City of Myrtle Beach.”

McBride went on to explain the platform he is running on. “We have three issues that our facing us: public safety, public safety, and public safety,” he said.

McBride offered a “simple solution” – spend $10 million to hire 100 new officers, provide pay raises, and get more help from law enforcement during the Memorial Day weekend, when the annual Bikefest event is held.

The term for current Myrtle Beach mayor John Rhodes ends in January 2018, according to the city's website, and the election for mayor will be held in November.

McBride served as Myrtle Beach mayor for eight years until he was ousted in 2005 by Rhodes. McBride received 43 percent of the vote after a relatively high-turnout run-off election.

McBride courted controversy during his years as mayor, once asking the National Guard to come in and patrol Bikefest, and opposing a gay bar from opening in downtown Myrtle Beach, WMBF News affiliate WIS-TV reported in 2005.

Rhodes narrowly beat McBride for re-election in a run-off election in 2009 with 2,649 votes to McBride’s 2,157, with 34.5 percent of eligible voters turning out.

McBride also ran for a seat on the Myrtle Beach City Council in 2015, was not one of the eight candidates that was selected for the three open seats.

McBride is currently a waiter at The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood, according to his Facebook page. He studied Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Administration at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

View McBride's announcement video here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.