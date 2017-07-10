Police officers from across nation to train on latest tactics in North Myrtle Beach

It’s their job to protect your life and keep you safe - that's why it's so important for police to learn the latest tactics. (Source: SPIAA)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s their job to protect your life and keep you safe - that's why it's so important for police to learn the latest tactics.

The 66th Annual Southern Police Institute Alumni Association Conference is happening in North Myrtle Beach. This conference is all about following the current trends in law enforcement - specifically, seeing how they worked or didn't. There will be hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the nation soaking up as much knowledge as they can. The farthest agency is from Nevada.

Training sessions all week will have renowned speakers teaching the best practices of policing through lectures, power points and videos.

There will also be discussions about the areas covered in the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, how the direction of modern law enforcement is constantly changing and what has proven to be effective over time.

It’s all to trigger new ideas and tactics for all the visiting departments to take home with them. But most importantly, continue to build leaders who will stop at nothing to protect you.

"We're just trying to deliver effective law enforcement techniques and get it out into the field so we can be successful," said SPIAA President Phil Webster.

But the real purpose of the conference is to talk about policing in a post-Ferguson world. If you remember, Michael Brown, and unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

The shooting started nationwide protests that happened for weeks.

Officers believe the Ferguson case, as well as similar cases are still affecting agencies around the nation. So at this conference, law enforcement agencies will address officer-involved shootings. They're looking at what they know and how things can be prevented.

They'll also talk about community policing and crime reduction.

Hurricane Matthew is a perfect example of how you can use different social media outlets to keep people informed. So technology and social media will be discussed.

How politics can effect police work and what they can do about it will also be a topic. Traffic safety stops will be brought up in conversation.

Over the years, there’s been a big push to release body cameras, so attendees will also learn about the right times to put out information to make sure the public knows what’s going on.

"It's good to get information out and not put up that wall that, 'Hey we will let you know when we find out that type of thing.' We need to tell people and let the public what's going on," said Webster.

The 66th Annual SPIAA Training Conference is July 10 through 13 at the Beach Cove in North Myrtle Beach.

