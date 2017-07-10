Play, stay at dog-friendly places in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Whether you are a resident or visitor in the Grand Strand or Pee Dee, you can play and stay with your four-legged friends at a number of dog parks and pet-friendly hotels. (Source: Conway Parks and Recreation)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Whether you are a resident or visitor in the Grand Strand or Pee Dee, you can play and stay with your four-legged friends at a number of dog parks and pet-friendly hotels.

According to SCIWAY.net, some of the following parks and beaches require dogs to be current on vaccinations and owners to clean up after their dogs and keep a watchful eye on them as they play:

The following bed and breakfast inns allow dogs in at least some of their guest rooms. However, pet policies vary – some charge a pet fee, some only allow small dogs, and some require pet approval before booking.

Mansfield Plantation Bed and Breakfast - 1776 Mansfield Road, Georgetown

Suburban Extended Stay Hotel - 730 Frontage Road East, Myrtle Beach

Red Roof Inn & Suites - 2801 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Vancouver Motel - 2601 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Best Western Plus US 17 Bypass - 9551 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

La Quinta Inn & Suites at 48th Ave - 4709 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

La Quinta Inn & Suites Broadway - 1561 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach

Staybridge Suites Fantasy Harbor West - 303 Fantasy Harbor Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Patricia Grand Resort Hotel - 2710 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

DoubleTree Resort Oceanfront - 3200 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort - 2311 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Ocean Park Resort - 1905 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Holiday Inn Express Broadway at the Beach - 3100 Oleander Drive, Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.