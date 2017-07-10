Marla announces a big change in the January 2018 forecast

Marla has a baby on the way! (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Meteorologist Marla Branson announced a big change to the forecast for January 2018: a new baby is on the way!

To the surprise of Anchor Eric Weisfeld, and the rest of the WMBF News Today crew, Marla announced she is pregnant, and the baby is due in late January!

Marla made the announcement by showing an ultrasound, and a picture of her son Owen wearing a shirt that reads: “Big Bro Winter 2018,” as Owen is about to become a big brother.

Marla said she was bursting all morning and could barely contain the big secret. Eric wished her mazel tov on the good news.