Man charged with resisting arrest after biting police officers while trying to bail girlfriend out of jail

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police department, a man came to the police station around midnight Saturday night to bail out his girlfriend, when he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Gary Hans Roosa, 31, was arrested for resisting arrest, with two counts of assaulting an officer pending.

The report states Roosa arrived at the police department just before midnight on July 8 to bail out his girlfriend who was arrested for unrelated charges.

He became irate after hearing his girlfriend yelling from her jail cell. Officers warned Roosa to calm down, and when he continued to act out, officers tried to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

Roosa resisted the arrest, and began biting and scratching the officers. He was eventually tased after yelling, “You’ll have to kill me!”

Roosa was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and following his discharge, was transported back to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

