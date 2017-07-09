FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain with Possible Flash Flooding in Horry County

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Scattered storms have begun producing heavy rain over portions of Horry County. A Flash Flood Warning has since been canceled.

While areas along the coast, including Myrtle Beach, continue to remain dry, inland Horry County is seeing very heavy rain.

Radar estimates that up to 3+ inches of rain has fallen in the Green Sea and Tabor City area. It it expected to continue to rain at least the next couple hours and move south. The rain band expands from the Carolina border through Southern Marion County and into Conway and Aynor in Horry County, which could also see heavy rain.

The NWS advises everyone to steer clear of driving through flooded roadways, which account for nearly 50% of all flooding related deaths.

The rain should begin winding down after about 10PM, but more rain is expected on Monday and early Tuesday.

