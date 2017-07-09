FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain with Possible Flash Flooding in Horry Co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain with Possible Flash Flooding in Horry County

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
Radar Update 8:15PM Sunday Radar Update 8:15PM Sunday
Radar Northern Horry County 8:15PM Sunday Radar Northern Horry County 8:15PM Sunday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Scattered storms have begun producing heavy rain over portions of Horry County. A Flash Flood Warning has since been canceled.

While areas along the coast, including Myrtle Beach, continue to remain dry, inland Horry County is seeing very heavy rain. 

Radar estimates that up to 3+ inches of rain has fallen in the Green Sea and Tabor City area. It it expected to continue to rain at least the next couple hours and move south. The rain band expands from the Carolina border through Southern Marion County and into Conway and Aynor in Horry County, which could also see heavy rain.

The NWS advises everyone to steer clear of driving through flooded roadways, which account for nearly 50% of all flooding related deaths. 

The rain should begin winding down after about 10PM, but more rain is expected on Monday and early Tuesday. 

To keep an eye on the skies where you live, the WMBF First Alert Weather App has street level radar maps as well as warnings that alert you as soon as bad weather is coming.     

