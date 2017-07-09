Over 200 without power in Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Over 200 people are without power Sunday night in Florence, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Crews are en route, and power is expected to be restored around 7:45 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.