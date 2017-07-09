Conway man arrested in connection to July 4th kidnapping and robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping and a separate armed robbery that both occurred in the early hours of July 4th at the same motel, according to reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Ismail Omar Dickerson, of Conway, was charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violence crime, and public intoxication, according to records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to one Myrtle Beach Police report, police responded to 1701 S. Ocean Blvd. on July 4th around 6:00 a.m.

A victim stated he heard a knock on the door, and two males and a female grabbed him and threw him into a separate room. The suspects tied his hands and feet together and used a torn bed sheet to gag him.

The suspects then threw the victim into the bath tub, and punched him repeatedly.

The responding officer stated in the report the victim had a swollen eye and blood on his face. The victim said he did not know what the suspects’ motive was.

While responding to that call, police officers met with the victim’s mother, who said she was woken up around 6:00 a.m. and noticed a tall male with long dreadlocks standing at the edge of her bed, according to a second police report.

The suspect reportedly asked to use their bathroom, and when he was told no, he left. The victim then noticed several purses, jewelry, credit cards, make-up, and fishing equipment were missing.

Dickerson was arrested on July 6th, and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

