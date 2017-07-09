UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Aynor

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Aynor that claimed the life of a 16-year-old.

According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, detectives responded to McLeod Hospital in Loris on Sunday for a male victim who arrived with a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that a fight took place at a party on Good Luck Road in Aynor, where shots were fired and the victim was struck, the release stated.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the 16-year-old was identified as Spencer Prince, of Loris.

On Monday, HCPD detectives charged Michael Williamson, 47, of Aynor, with the victim's death. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that he has been charged with first-degree assault, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williamson remained in jail Monday evening under no bond.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states four people, including the victim, came to the suspect’s residence after having an argument over the phone with his son.

The victim and the other three came to the home to fight because they were reportedly not invited to a party, the report stated. Responding officers said they saw a broken boat paddle, a broken pool stick and a broken broom scattered around the road and the driveway.

Officers also reportedly saw blood drops in the road and two spent shell casings.

The house also had multiple cameras on the exterior, and officers reviewed the surveillance footage.

Officers reportedly saw a white Tahoe stop in front of the suspect’s home and several people get out. A fight then broke out in the road and moved into the driveway, the report stated.

At the end of the video, numerous people were allegedly seen trying to take the gun away from the suspect in the driveway, according to the incident report. Someone also was reportedly observed taking the clip out of the weapon and putting it in his front pocket.

Neighbors in the area said they thought there was a party going on at the time, but the family who lives in the house are good people.

"I haven't heard what caused the altercation to start, but it's a terrible tragedy for both families," said Junior Rabon, a neighbor on the street.

Prince's Facebook page shows he was a student at Loris High School, where he played baseball.

