UPDATE: 16-year-old killed after shooting in Aynor identified; o - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

UPDATE: 16-year-old killed after shooting in Aynor identified; one arrested

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – According to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department, they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the 16-year-old has been identified as Spencer Prince, of Loris.

Horry County Police announced via Twitter that one person has been arrested in connection to this shooting. They will release that person's name and their charges once the warrants have been served. 

The shooting happened on Good Luck Road in Aynor.

This is a developing investigation, stay with WMBF news as we work to learn more details. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly