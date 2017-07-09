UPDATE: 16-year-old killed after shooting in Aynor identified; one arrested

One person has died following a crash at Highway 544 Saturday night.More >>
One person has died following a crash at Highway 544 Saturday night.More >>
According to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department, they are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old. The shooting happened on Good Luck Road in Aynor.More >>
According to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department, they are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old. The shooting happened on Good Luck Road in Aynor.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Horry County.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Horry County.More >>
On Friday, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Dennis Green was taken to a Grand Strand Hospital with traumatic injuries due to a stabbing where he later died at 1:25 p.m.More >>
On Friday, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Dennis Green was taken to a Grand Strand Hospital with traumatic injuries due to a stabbing where he later died at 1:25 p.m.More >>
Safety is key at the beach, especially in the summer heat. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue has a set group of patrolmen trained for water rescue to provide extra safety. “We are here adding extra eyes and ears to the fight," said Lieutenant Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Safety is key at the beach, especially in the summer heat. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue has a set group of patrolmen trained for water rescue to provide extra safety. “We are here adding extra eyes and ears to the fight," said Lieutenant Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>