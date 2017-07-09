UPDATE: 16-year-old killed after shooting in Aynor identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – According to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department, they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the 16-year-old has been identified as Spencer Prince, of Loris.

Horry County Police announced via Twitter that one person has been arrested in connection to this shooting. They will release that person's name and their charges once the warrants have been served.

The shooting happened on Good Luck Road in Aynor.

BREAKING NEWS: We are investigating the shooting death of a 16 year old on Good Luck in Aynor. More details as they become available. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 9, 2017

