UPDATE: 16-year-old killed after shooting in Aynor identified

According to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department, they are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old. The shooting happened on Good Luck Road in Aynor.More >>
One person has died following a crash at Highway 544 Saturday night.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Horry County.More >>
On Friday, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Dennis Green was taken to a Grand Strand Hospital with traumatic injuries due to a stabbing where he later died at 1:25 p.m.More >>
Safety is key at the beach, especially in the summer heat. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue has a set group of patrolmen trained for water rescue to provide extra safety. “We are here adding extra eyes and ears to the fight," said Lieutenant Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
One person died in a crop duster crash in Craighead County Saturday.More >>
