Friends remember 16-year-old who died following Aynor shooting; man arrested, charged

As the opioid epidemic gets worse, the price of bringing someone back from an overdose is soaring. It's happening across the country, but locally, it's tax dollars that are going toward covering the now-doubled cost of Narcan.More >>
As the opioid epidemic gets worse, the price of bringing someone back from an overdose is soaring. It's happening across the country, but locally, it's tax dollars that are going toward covering the now-doubled cost of Narcan.More >>
Horry County police have responded to a shooting in the Conway area Monday night.More >>
Horry County police have responded to a shooting in the Conway area Monday night.More >>
It’s a big day for Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, as he’ll be receiving the award for Sheriff of the Year from the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Monday night.More >>
It’s a big day for Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, as he’ll be receiving the award for Sheriff of the Year from the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Monday night.More >>
A newly published report from a team of doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center lays out who is more likely to be injured while riding a golf cart and why.More >>
A newly published report from a team of doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center lays out who is more likely to be injured while riding a golf cart and why.More >>
Law enforcement discovered a body in a wooded area Monday afternoon during a search for a Robeson County man who has been missing since last Wednesday.More >>
Law enforcement discovered a body in a wooded area Monday afternoon during a search for a Robeson County man who has been missing since last Wednesday.More >>
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>