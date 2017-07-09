Friends remember 16-year-old who died following Aynor shooting; man arrested, charged

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Friends of a teen who died following a weekend shooting in Aynor came together Monday to remember him. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Friends of a 16-year-old who died following a weekend shooting in Aynor came together Monday to remember him.

Those who knew Spencer Prince met at the Danny Knight Boat Landing in Red Bluff before riding through the city of Loris in his memory.

Jacob Lones, who organized the ride, said he decided on a trek through the victim’s hometown because Prince loved his truck so much and would have done the same if this happened to one of his friends.

"Sometimes a tragic loss can be the reason unification happens,” Lones said. “I feel like there are going to be a lot more friendships after this and that's why we need to be unified to prevent stuff like this from happening."

Friends said Monday’s ride was a way to not only remember who Prince was, but provide emotional support for each other in this time of need.

Hours before Prince's friends took off on their memorial ride, a man was formally charged in connection with the teen's death.

On Monday, detectives with the Horry County Police Department announced that Michael Williamson, 47, of Aynor, had been arrested following the shooting on Good Luck Road in the early-morning hours on Sunday. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that he has been charged with first-degree assault, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williamson remained in jail Monday evening under no bond.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states four people, including the victim, came to the suspect’s residence after having an argument over the phone with his son.

The victim and the other three came to the home to fight because they were reportedly not invited to a party, the report stated. Responding officers said they saw a broken boat paddle, a broken pool stick and a broken broom scattered around the road and the driveway.

Officers also reportedly saw blood drops in the road and two spent shell casings.

The house also had multiple cameras on the exterior, and officers reviewed the surveillance footage.

Officers reportedly saw a white Tahoe stop in front of the suspect’s home and several people get out. A fight then broke out in the road and moved into the driveway, the report stated.

At the end of the video, numerous people were allegedly seen trying to take the gun away from the suspect in the driveway, according to the incident report. Someone also was reportedly observed taking the clip out of the weapon and putting it in his front pocket.

Neighbors in the area said they thought there was a party going on at the time, but the family who lives in the house are good people.

"I haven't heard what caused the altercation to start, but it's a terrible tragedy for both families," said Junior Rabon, a neighbor on the street.

Prince's Facebook page shows he was a student at Loris High School, where he played baseball.

