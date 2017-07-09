UPDATE: Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Horry County identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Horry County.

Coroner Robert Edge identified the victim as 54-year-old Eric Ralph Holder, of Myrtle Beach.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2012 Mazda was traveling north on U.S. 701 near Highway 22 in Conway. The victim was walking on U.S. 701 heading north, and was hit around 5 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation by SCHP. As more details become available, we will continue to update you with more information.

