Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Horry County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Horry County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2012 Mazda was traveling north on U.S. 701 near Highway 22 in Conway. The pedestrian was walking on U.S. 701 heading north, and was hit around 5 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation by SCHP. As more details become available, we will continue to update you with more information. 

