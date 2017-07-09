Man dies after stabbing incident in Horry County Friday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On Friday, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Dennis Green was taken to a Grand Strand Hospital with traumatic injuries due to a stabbing where he later died at 1:25 p.m.

According to the Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, Green was 35-years-old and lived in Little River.

Horry County Police continue to investigate.

Additional details will be released as they become available.