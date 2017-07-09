Man dies after stabbing incident in Horry County Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man dies after stabbing incident in Horry County Friday

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On Friday,  between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Dennis Green was taken to a Grand Strand Hospital with traumatic injuries due to a stabbing where he later died at 1:25 p.m.

According to the Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, Green  was 35-years-old and lived in Little River.

Horry County Police continue to investigate.

Additional details will be released as they become available. 

