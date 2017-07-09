Sunday: Less Steamy, More Stormy

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today, the weak front will be stalled across our region increasing the showers and storm chances across the coast and inland. While severe weather is not expected, be aware some storms could have gusty winds and plenty of lightning.

Slightly cooler temperatures will take over today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat index does go down, only feeling into the mid 90s.

Another round of showers arrives on Monday, through the late morning and into the afternoon across the Grand Strand earlier, followed by showers filling in across the Pee Dee. Heavy rain is possible, but flooding is not expected.

Drier and more settled weather looks to arrive on Tuesday and lock in for most of the rest of next week. There is still a small chance for afternoon pop up showers, but storms don't look to return until next Saturday