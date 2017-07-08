Myrtle Beach Fire water rescue teams patrolling beach for extra safety

Safety is key at the beach, especially in the summer heat. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue has a set group of patrolmen trained for water rescue to provide extra safety. “We are here adding extra eyes and ears to the fight," said Lieutenant Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue made an unusual rescue Saturday – baby ducks! Socastee units were called to Powder Springs Loop for the report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain, according to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.More >>
The Florence County Council recently approved 20 new full-time positions for the EMS Department, so they are currently looking to hire experienced paramedics to staff two new ALS, or advanced life support, ambulances.More >>
A traffic accident at Highway 544- Conway and U.S. 501 Southbound has blocked all lanes of traffic, according to SCHP.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with a faded roof. According to a post on HCPD's Facebook page, the black Jeep Cherokee stole a utility trailer from Moss Creek Drive off Highway 707 in Socastee on June 29.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
